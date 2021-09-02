CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 156.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 21.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.57. 891,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

