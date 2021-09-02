The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.893-2.923 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.79.

NYSE:COO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.37. The company had a trading volume of 258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $455.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.69.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

