Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.24 on Thursday, hitting $384.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,689. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.