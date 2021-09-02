Flux (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.07 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Flux has a market cap of $41.07 million and $919,522.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,934,900 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

