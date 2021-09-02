Datum Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $17,849.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00120710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00812024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.