Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

CCRN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 250,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

