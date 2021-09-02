Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report sales of $372.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.16 million to $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,983. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.59.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

