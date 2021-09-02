Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $417.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $464.81 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 93,203.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

PK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 1,691,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

