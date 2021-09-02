Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post $22.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.88 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.97 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,767,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,025 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 242,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

