Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $62.43 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 11,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 322,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $239.87. 2,134,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,049. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.21. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

