Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.76. 120,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

