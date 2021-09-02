Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $162.85

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $145.40. 2,238,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

