Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 292,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,899. The stock has a market cap of $981.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,958 shares of company stock worth $5,120,957 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.