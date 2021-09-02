The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HSY remained flat at $$178.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 544,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,936. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in The Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

