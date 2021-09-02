Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $112.43

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CFR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 162,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,423. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

