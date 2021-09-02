Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Peony has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $23,244.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060409 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 22,850,208 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

