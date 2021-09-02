AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.56 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.92 million and $7.54 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.00813461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047567 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,340,270 coins and its circulating supply is 127,897,794 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

