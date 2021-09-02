iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,722 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $79,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,113. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

