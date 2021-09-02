$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5,122.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 311,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,069. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.