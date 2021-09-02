Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 134,058 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 134,058 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $107,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 106.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 651,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The company has a market capitalization of $283.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

