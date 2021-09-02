$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,486. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 548,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

