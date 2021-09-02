THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $90.92 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $10.37 or 0.00021018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $90.92 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,060,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

