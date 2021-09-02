Nationwide Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

