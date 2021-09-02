Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.71. 4,959,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

