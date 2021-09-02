Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.05. 348,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,198. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.