Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,236,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $467.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

