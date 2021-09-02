Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $57.55 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00516366 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.