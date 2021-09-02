Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 54.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,792. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

