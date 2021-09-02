Wing Finance Price Hits $22.53 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $43.03 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $22.53 or 0.00045660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,035,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,910,096 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

