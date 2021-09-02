Ycash Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $43,954.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00305555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00163077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00188353 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002431 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,527,719 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

