Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth about $24,466,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.50. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

