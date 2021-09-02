The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.41. 790,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

