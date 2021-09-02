Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

HD stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

