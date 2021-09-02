Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 4,267 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.43. 2,192,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $332.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

