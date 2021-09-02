River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,090,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.93. 4,223,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

