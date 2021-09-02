Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,312,000 after buying an additional 159,209 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 624,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,025. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

