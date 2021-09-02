BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post ($2.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings per share of ($3.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioVie.

BIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in BioVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. BioVie has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201 which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

