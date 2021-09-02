SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.34 Million

Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $352.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.50 million to $364.20 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 2,508,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,267. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,453,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.