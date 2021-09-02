Insider Selling: Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Sells 19,892 Shares of Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LAZ stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 225,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

