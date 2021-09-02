-$1.46 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($1.41). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 872,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,671. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

