Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,973 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 5.26% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $40,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 553,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $55.89.

