Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,847. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.15.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

