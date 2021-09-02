Short Interest in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Drops By 13.5%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 682,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ENZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 122,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 million, a PE ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 153,238 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 324.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 316,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

