T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $3,655,783. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.41. The company had a trading volume of 742,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

