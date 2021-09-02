River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VOO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.73. 2,811,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

