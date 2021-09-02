yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $255,189.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00122567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00809710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047612 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YOUCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.