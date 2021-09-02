Brett Tolley Sells 1,049 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36.
- On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00.
NYSE RBLX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,282. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.14.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.