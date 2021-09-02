Brett Tolley Sells 1,049 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883,282. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

