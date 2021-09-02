Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 12,244 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of THRY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 263,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,213. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Thryv by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after buying an additional 291,998 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

