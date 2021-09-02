V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,899,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $169.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,077. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.