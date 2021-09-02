FNB Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $231.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $169,045.98 and $231.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00122567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00809710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047612 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

